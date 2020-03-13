NBCUniversal Halting Production of More Than 30 Shows Over Coronavirus Has Fans Sounding Off

NBCUniversal put the brakes on production for more than 30 shows due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision affects the production schedule for most shows airing on NBC, from talk shows taped in front of audiences like The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Dick Wolf dramas Chicago Fire and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The news has the show's biggest fans worried, especially those looking forward to new programming while staying at home.

The decision late Thursday was the single most sweeping move to postpone production among the networks and studios. All NBCUniversal productions under its entertainment units, including Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and First Run Syndication have been halted, notes Deadline.

All of Wolf's Chicago shows - Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire - and SVU are halting production. The shows are all made by Universal Television, which also produces Wolf's CBS show FBI. The medical drama New Amsterdam, another Universal TV production, is on hold as well. Filming on The Kelly Clarkson Show, produced by UCP, will also be suspended. The last new episode filmed before the unexpected break aired Friday.

Many of the shows are expected to resume production, but Wolf's shows will likely end their seasons early. They were already close to finishing their seasons. Every one of them has been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season, so any cliffhangers could be finished in the following season.

