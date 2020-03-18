Coronavirus: All the TV Shows That Have Temporarily Stopped Production

The coronavirus has taken people out of the workplace all over the world, including in Hollywood. The entertainment industry has ceased production on many TV shows in the hopes of slowing the spread of the global pandemic. This means that many of our favorite shows will likely be delayed in the coming year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now a worldwide phenomenon. It threatens to overload healthcare systems with sick people and infect vulnerable populations with a high mortality rate. The best way to prevent catastrophe is social distancing, which is why so many people are now working from home and avoiding crowds. Sadly, that means the casts and crews of our favorite TV shows and movies must stay home.

Of course, the blow to our entertainment industry is trivial compared to the other horrific effects fo the coronavirus pandemic. Still, in a time of crisis it is alright to be preoccupied with more than one thing at a time.

The social distancing and attempts to self-quarantine during this outbreak have made our TV show more important than ever, with many people finally tuning in to things they missed or catching up on shows they have dropped. Hopefully there is enough out there right now to keep everyone busy, because it may be a while before new shows premiere.

Here is a list of the shows currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.