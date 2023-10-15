'9-1-1' Writer Reveals Exit Ahead of Season 7 on ABC

Ahead of its move to ABC, 9-1-1 is seeing an additional change for Season 7. Via a Reddit thread, writer Stacey Rose posted to her Instagram Story that she is "no longer a writer on 9-1-1. It's purely the luck of the industry draw. I will always love the cast, crew, and incredible writers I got to work alongside. Onward." She wrote Season 4's "There Goes the Neighborhood," Season 5's "Ghost Stories" and "Hero Complex," and Season 6's "Animal Instincts" and "Mixed Feelings."

The news of the departure comes on the heels of the show's writers' room reopening for the upcoming seventh season. The reasoning for the exit is unknown, but it sounds like Rose is staying positive. She's written some pretty great and intense episodes of the first responder drama. Hopefully, her talent will find a new home soon. At least it sounds like it was mutual, and even if it wasn't, she is staying as professional as ever for this new journey that lies ahead of her.

Meanwhile, Season 7 of 9-1-1 is picking up with production, but there's still no telling when it could premiere. As long as the actors' strike continues, premiere dates are out of the question, unfortunately. With work starting on the new season, it seems like the hope is that the episodes will still go out during the 2023-24 broadcast TV season. Spring seems the likely choice, but it's possible fans may have to wait until summer. As long as the 118 are still coming back, the wait will definitely be worth it.

9-1-1 made headlines earlier this year when it was surprisingly canceled by Fox and picked up by ABC. While it was previously reported that it could be a possibility due to financial issues on the former, it was still a shock. Especially since 9-1-1 will no longer be on the same network as 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is sticking on Fox for Season 5. This will make crossovers almost impossible, but shows have had cross-network crossovers before, so it's not completely out of the question. But with 9-1-1 being on a new network, it might take a while since writers and everyone will have to get acclimated to their new home.

Season 7 of 9-1-1 is getting closer and closer. With production starting, all that needs to happen is for the actors' strike to finally come to an end. Even though there is no end in sight, hopefully that, all changes soon. In the meantime, fans can watch the first six seasons of the Ryan Murphy series on Hulu.