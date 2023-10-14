'9-1-1' Fans Stand up for 'Hated' Character as Wait for Season 7 Continues

9-1-1 fans are defending a pretty "hated" character. As wait for the upcoming seventh season continues, fans of the Fox-turned-ABC first responder series are taking to Reddit to give their thoughts about Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie Buckley. SarcasticGarbage started the thread, noting they couldn't "stand the Maddie hate," as it's not her fault she's been through so many trauamtic situations. Over the last few seasons, Maddie has gone through quite a lot. Between her abusive ex showing up, having a baby and dealing with postpartum depression, and more. "I also think she's a very strong character for what she had to deal with. I don't think she deserves all the hate she gets. I understand not liking a character, but I think Maddie deserves better. Mostly because of the situations she ends up in." JLH debuted as the show's newest dispatcher in Season 2, replacing Connie Britton's Abby Clark. What made it even better was that she was the older sister of Oliver Stark's Buck, which was a great way for an even deeper connection between the characters. She definitely isn't loved by everyone, but even so many fans are defending the character. Now I hope she's shown even more in Season 7.

JLH is Just Doing What She was Hired to Do Comment

by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion

in 911FOX "I love her. I think the problem most people have is that she has been given some very intense and dark storylines," one fan mentioned. "Her abusive husband, neglectful parents, dead brother. And then postpartum depression (and I'm so glad they added that storyline too). JLH does an amazing job with this stories, but since they're so deep, people seem to think that Maddie cries over everything. Like she doesn't have a reason to cry!" prevnext

Hating Maddie is like Hating a Puppy Comment

by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion

in 911FOX One fan expressed, "Maddie isn't my favorite but I just feel so bad about all the blatant Maddie hate [pensive face emoji]." Another wondered, "I'm not even sure why she gets so much. She's one of my favourite characters." prevnext

She's Had Some Dark Storylines Comment

by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion

in 911FOX "Someone extremely close to me experienced stuff very similar to what she has and I was involved to a very big extent as well (it's almost scary how similar it is while I am watching it, it gave me bad memories) but maybe that's why I like her so much and feel so bad when people hate on her since I can relate in a way," one fan wrote. "Yeah her storylines were very intense and dark I agree and I can see why some people may not be comfortable/like that." prevnext

Maddie's Storylines are Quite Different From Other Characters Comment

by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion

in 911FOX "I know people have issues with some of her actions," one fan said. "I personally wasn't a fan of how she abandoned her family when she had PPD, I mean go away and get the help you need, but there has to be a medium between being too intertwined and basically no contact (even emails would have been better than nothing). But it certainly isn't worthy of hate. To be honest that's one of the things I like about the show, all the characters are flawed and problematic on some level." prevnext

Maddie isn't Everyone's Favorite, but She's Also Not Everyone's Least Favorite Comment

by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion

in 911FOX One fan noted, "I can't say I love her but she's had important storylines and filled important roles." Another answered, "I do understand. She's not the best written. But I agree with you." prevnext