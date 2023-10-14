'9-1-1' Fans Stand up for 'Hated' Character as Wait for Season 7 Continues
'9-1-1' fans are defending Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie Buckley.
9-1-1 fans are defending a pretty "hated" character. As wait for the upcoming seventh season continues, fans of the Fox-turned-ABC first responder series are taking to Reddit to give their thoughts about Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie Buckley. SarcasticGarbage started the thread, noting they couldn't "stand the Maddie hate," as it's not her fault she's been through so many trauamtic situations. Over the last few seasons, Maddie has gone through quite a lot. Between her abusive ex showing up, having a baby and dealing with postpartum depression, and more. "I also think she's a very strong character for what she had to deal with. I don't think she deserves all the hate she gets. I understand not liking a character, but I think Maddie deserves better. Mostly because of the situations she ends up in."
JLH debuted as the show's newest dispatcher in Season 2, replacing Connie Britton's Abby Clark. What made it even better was that she was the older sister of Oliver Stark's Buck, which was a great way for an even deeper connection between the characters. She definitely isn't loved by everyone, but even so many fans are defending the character. Now I hope she's shown even more in Season 7.
JLH is Just Doing What She was Hired to Do
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
"I love her. I think the problem most people have is that she has been given some very intense and dark storylines," one fan mentioned. "Her abusive husband, neglectful parents, dead brother. And then postpartum depression (and I'm so glad they added that storyline too). JLH does an amazing job with this stories, but since they're so deep, people seem to think that Maddie cries over everything. Like she doesn't have a reason to cry!"prevnext
Hating Maddie is like Hating a Puppy
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
One fan expressed, "Maddie isn't my favorite but I just feel so bad about all the blatant Maddie hate [pensive face emoji]." Another wondered, "I'm not even sure why she gets so much. She's one of my favourite characters."prevnext
She's Had Some Dark Storylines
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
"Someone extremely close to me experienced stuff very similar to what she has and I was involved to a very big extent as well (it's almost scary how similar it is while I am watching it, it gave me bad memories) but maybe that's why I like her so much and feel so bad when people hate on her since I can relate in a way," one fan wrote. "Yeah her storylines were very intense and dark I agree and I can see why some people may not be comfortable/like that."prevnext
Maddie's Storylines are Quite Different From Other Characters
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
"I know people have issues with some of her actions," one fan said. "I personally wasn't a fan of how she abandoned her family when she had PPD, I mean go away and get the help you need, but there has to be a medium between being too intertwined and basically no contact (even emails would have been better than nothing). But it certainly isn't worthy of hate. To be honest that's one of the things I like about the show, all the characters are flawed and problematic on some level."prevnext
Maddie isn't Everyone's Favorite, but She's Also Not Everyone's Least Favorite
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
One fan noted, "I can't say I love her but she's had important storylines and filled important roles." Another answered, "I do understand. She's not the best written. But I agree with you."prevnext
There's a lot of Reasons to Cry
Comment
by u/SarcasticGarbage from discussion
in 911FOX
"I think it's sad that people automatically associate crying with being weak, especially in regards to her job. She cries and still gets shit done. It's honestly healthier than just 'being strong,'" one fan vocalized. "I also think her being such an emotional person after everything she's been through makes perfect sense. When she was with her abuser she had to hold so much in, with her family she had to hold so much in etc. I think it's kind of nice to see her be so open with her emotions now."prev