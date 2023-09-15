Fox Exec Offers Worrisome Update on 2023-2024 TV Season

Things are not looking good for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and it could get even worse. Fox's President of Entertainment Michael Thorn tells Deadline that while the fall schedule will be without live-action scripted originals, they will "return those shows with vigor" once things finally get back on track. "We really pride ourselves on less is more, and we were fortunate to be able to really put our money where our mouth is in that regard. When we return, Animal Control is going to get the full backing of this far-reaching platform [as will] John Wells' new show, Rescue: Hi-Surf, when we launch it."

Unfortunately, it seems that if the strikes aren't resolved by the start of October, viewers will have to kiss the 2023-24 season goodbye. "You're going to get to a point in the fall, in the late fall, where it's going to be very hard to launch within the traditional TV viewing season," Thorn continued. "If that means the show could work and succeed in the summer, great. If it's better tor he fall and use football and sports… we'll do that. You could use Oct. 1 as the date. Every show is different, but sometimes when you're starting at a May launch date, you always wonder is that the best time."

It would soon be the time for networks to start thinking about their midseason lineup if they haven't already. With no end in sight for either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes, it will be hard to figure out what to do for early next year. October is just over two weeks away, meaning if networks are hoping to bring back at least some of their scripted originals, a resolution must be made between the writers, actors, and studios very soon. Even if a resolution is made before October, that doesn't necessarily mean shows will be coming back at the start of the New Year.

According to TVLine, it will take roughly eight weeks for shows to get back into production once the strikes are over. They will have to work out scripts, schedules, pre-production, prep, and more, not to mention the fact that it usually takes around a week to film an average episode. It seems that no matter when the strikes are resolved, the 2023-24 broadcast season will never be the same. Hopefully, agreements are made soon, but at least there are a select few shows on each network that are new that fans can still look forward to.