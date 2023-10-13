'9-1-1' Season 7: When Will It Premiere on ABC?

Season 7 of '9-1-1' has gone into production following the end of the writers' strike, but it probably still has a while to go until it makes its debut on ABC.

With shows getting back into production following the writers' strike, 9-1-1 could be making its debut on ABC in the near future. The Ryan Murphy first responder drama made waves earlier this year when it was announced Fox had canceled the series after six seasons. All wasn't lost, however, as Disney-owned ABC quickly became its new home. It will be in the midst of other successful procedurals, such as The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and more. ABC was the first network to go almost all unscripted for its fall schedule, with 9-1-1 nowhere in sight, which wasn't a surprise because of the strike. But when could fans expect it?

Even though the writers' strike is done and 9-1-1's writers' room has opened up for Season 7, there is still the concern about the actors' strike. With the strike nearing Day 100, there is no end in sight. The hope would likely be that shows could return early next year, like January or February. Given the fact that it is October and production only just started on most shows, that would be pushing it. Not to mention the fact that, again, there's no telling when the actors will be going back to work.

In a perfect world, 9-1-1 would already be airing on ABC. But unfortunately, that is not the case. It's likely, at the earliest, that the first responder drama will make its debut on the Disney-owned network in early 2024. The more likely option is a spring date or possibly even summer. Since the series is currently in production, fans probably won't have to wait until next fall, which could also be a possibility. As of now, 9-1-1 could potentially be looking at a spring return, but that all depends on how the actors' strike does.

This is all speculative, of course, and nothing is confirmed. Nothing won't be confirmed until the series is fully back up and running, with writers and actors, as well as the rest of the crew, back and working. The hope is that 9-1-1 will still be part of the 2023-24 broadcast TV season, even if it is a little later in the season. Hopefully, when it does finally premiere, it's not on at the same time as 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is sticking on Fox for Season 5. Then that would really cause problems. For now, fans will just have to keep their eyes and ears open for any updates and hope the 118 will come back soon.