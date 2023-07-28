'9-1-1' Viewers Notice Annoying Detail About Chimney

9-1-1 viewers have noticed a pretty annoying detail about Kenneth Choi's Howard "Chimney" Han, and once you see it, you'll never be able to unsee it. On a Reddit thread, one fan asked why Chimney almost always chews gum. Some people suggested that the paramedic may have been a smoker, which could be where he got the nickname. Meanwhile, others think it may just be a quirk of either his or Choi's.

It's become quite the running gag on 9-1-1 that whenever the origin of Chimney's nickname comes up, they're either cut off or the show switches to the next scene. In April, Choi even hinted at the meaning of Chimney's nickname being left around in the form of breadcrumbs for fans to pick up in some scenes. He has his own backstory to the name, and whether or not it's the true thing is unknown, but it may still be a while until fans get their answer, if they ever do, at least.

Of course, it very well could just be a quirk made up by Choi, or maybe he even does it. Chewing gum isn't necessarily a bad thing. Obviously, it's become such a big thing that fans are starting to point it out six seasons in, but it's likely they noticed it a lot sooner. There are definitely worse details to notice about a character, so constant gum chewing isn't all too bad. Since Season 7 of 9-1-1 is happening on ABC, maybe it could be a good time for Chimney to get a new habit. Or, better yet, for someone on the 118 to point out his excessive gum chewing and for him to finally admit the origins of his nickname.

Fans pointing out Chimney's gum chewing just shows how much people pay attention and how it could even lead to more theories. Unfortunately, whether those theories prove to be true won't be found out any time soon. Due to ABC's strike-proof schedule this fall, 9-1-1 and the network's entire scripted slate won't be coming back until midseason, possibly January 2024 at the earliest. With no end in sight for either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes, it may even be later. Luckily, there's a lot of time to come up with more theories of how Chimney got his name and whether or not gum chewing plays a part in it. In the meantime, all six seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming on Hulu.