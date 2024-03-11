'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark on Move to ABC: 'It Certainly Came As A Surprise' (Exclusive)

When it was announced that Fox's No. 1 drama 9-1-1 would be moving to ABC, fans were in disbelief. There were previous reports stating that it was possible due to financial issues, but when it actually happened, it was hard to believe. Fans weren't the only ones shocked, however, as star Oliver Stark exclusively told PopCulture.com that the move "certainly came as a surprise." Although there were definitely some "immediate reactions" of "excitement."

"We had a great home at Fox for many years, but I think ABC feels like a really right place for it to be, and I think the show feels reinvigorated by the move, so it was exciting, and I think the whole cast was buoyed by the idea that we get to move over there and as I say, I think it feels like a rightful home for the world of 9-1-1," Stark explained. With 9-1-1 also being surrounded by multiple procedurals, Stark thinks "it's the rightful place for it to be right now. And ABC seemed really excited to have it, and we are really excited to be there, and I think it has worked out exactly how it was meant to."

(Photo: Disney/Chris Willard)

From the looks of the Season 7 trailers, it certainly seems like 9-1-1's intense storytelling and emotional plots will continue on, and that isn't the only thing that has remained the same. The actor, who has portrayed beloved firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley since the first season, said that the "day-to-day running" hasn't really changed, "which is a nice thing because we get to feel like we're still making the same show surrounded by the same people." He continued, "We still make it on the same sound stages, so the day-to-day running doesn't necessarily feel any different."

Since 9-1-1 is moving to a new home, this gives the series the chance to not only keep its same audience but find a new one, according to Stark, who shared, "I would say the things that feel different is just the freshness of it having possibly a new audience and a new home and it being treated as a new show, even though technically it's moving into its seventh season, so it's a really nice balance of feeling like we are almost premiering for the first time, but we're also extremely comfortable and set in our ways."

While it might be hard to get used to watching 9-1-1 on a new night on a new network, it will surely be exciting to see what Season 7 will bring, especially with the massive cruise ship disaster the season will be kicking off with. Fans should still expect all of the action, emotions, and more that 9-1-1 is known for, and it all begins this Thursday, Mar. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC's spring 2024 schedule.