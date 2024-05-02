Mariska Hargitay Explains Why Benson and Stabler Didn't Kiss During 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 24

It's been 25 years, and Law & Order: SVU has yet to get Benson and Stabler together, and Mariska Hargitay is revealing what happened with their almost kiss last season. In Season 24, Episode 12, the former partners had a heartwarming moment together, and a teaser for the episode via TVLine showed that they were nearing a kiss. Unfortunately, it never actually happened.

Benson and Stabler's relationship has been long building up to a potential romance, and Hargitay explained to Variety why their kiss didn't happen. She said, "To be honest with you, Chris and I thought it should go one way, and the powers that be didn't, so it got changed at the last minute, that near kiss. Obviously Dick gets final say. It's his show, and he didn't want that."

While they may be the slowest slow burn ever, Hargitay isn't counting out that story just yet. "We want to hold the tension and do what's right and truthful for both characters," she shared. There is definitely tension, and it's clear that both Benson and Stabler know their feelings for each other, no matter how much they try to deny it. It's sad to know that the powers that be kept the kiss from happening, but that just means that if and when it does eventually happen, the wait will be worth it.

It may be a little hard to continue Bensler's "Will they/won't they?" relationship next season. Law & Order: SVU will be returning for Season 26, but Law & Order: Organized Crime's status is a bit more complicated. While it hasn't officially been announced, the series will be moving to Peacock for Season 5. How that will work for crossovers, however big or small, is unknown, but hopefully this doesn't put a damper in continuing to grow Benson and Stabler's relationship, as well as any other characters on the two shows.

Whether or not Dick Wolf will ever allow Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler to finally get together is unknown, but at least there's no end in sight for Law & Order: SVU, so there's still plenty of time. Even if it is starting to get annoying. Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes of SVU and Organized Crime on Thursdays beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.