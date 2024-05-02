Kyle Richards Makes Big Career Move

Kyle Richards is using her Bravo platform to expand her business empire. Instead of wallowing in her impending divorce from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is turning her focus back to her career. Variety reports that Richards has signed with CAA (Creative Artists Agency). Before her transition into reality television, Richards worked as an actress for most of her childhood and young adulthood. Her credits include roles in Little House on the Prairie, The Car, The Watcher in the Woods, E.R., The Housewives of the North Pole, Beautiful Wedding, Halloween, and Halloween Kills. She reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends, the final film of the franchise, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, in recent years.

She's been a staple on Bravo since 2010 as one of the original cast members on the franchise. I fact, she is the last remaining original cast member of RHOBH. "Obviously there's a lot of downside that comes with doing reality television," she told Variety last year. "But there's also a lot of upside that's not really talked about. I'm not just talking about the platform to talk about your favorite charity, or whatever it may be. We actually have a lot of fun, too…and the relationships I have with the crew and production — they become your family."

Season 13 of the hit reality series achieved the highest viewership of any Real Housewives franchise since 2014. Much of the season centered around questions on Richards' marriage and close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, who many believe are more than just platonic friends.

After a tumultuous season, she's been open about whether she's ready to return. While speaking with TODAY, she said of her future on the show: "It feels like season 300 right now. This is a decision I make every year after. This year, more than ever, of course, I thought 'Do I really want to do this?' Especially since I don't know where my life's going to be. And it was a lot more difficult to navigate this season for sure, and I didn't feel like I had a lot of support from the cast so that was really difficult."