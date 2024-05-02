'Epic Gameshow' Canceled

The BBC has finally axed the British TV program Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow after "it went into limbo of being rested," reports The Sun. ITV shelved the Saturday night show last year, which saw the comedian host classic game shows from the past on rotation.

However, after careful consideration, the outlet has announced that the network will not bring the show back for a fourth season. A TV insider said told The Sun, "Alan won't be taking this too hard as the three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received, and it's not like he's short of other projects.

"On ITV alone, he has a prime-time game show, Password, coming up later this year, as well as a second series of his autobiographical comedy-drama Changing Ends. "Plus, he has shows on the BBC , including Picture Slam and Interior Design Masters, and will soon be heading out to Spain to make another series of his home make-over program with Amanda Holden."

Epic Gameshow ran from 2020 to December 2022 and featured game show favorites from the past 50 years. Contestants took part in Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye, Name That Tune, and Child's Play.

Aside from pitting the public against each other, the television shows often featured Christmas and celebrity specials with Carr's friends in show business. At the beginning of last year, higher-ups quietly announced that Epic Gameshow would be put on hold shortly after series three ended.

This occurred after a particularly arduous episode of Epic Gameshow, which many viewers described as "painful to watch." Many viewers opted to switch off after just a few minutes into the 2022 season premiere, per The Sun. This episode presents Jim Bowen's Bullseye, which originally aired from 1981 to 1995, during which a number of couples attempt to emulate the skill of professionals in the sport of darts.

During the contest, in which competitors took on darts and trivia for a chance to win big prizes, viewers took to Twitter (now X) to slam the show. One person wrote alongside angry emojis, "This new Bullseye is painful to watch. Jim Bowen will be spinning in his grave."

Someone else echoed those comments by saying: "No disrespect to Alan Carr, but Bullseye isn't the same without Jim Bowen. I'm out." According to a third, "Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is absolute pish. Simply unwatchable." The host also had to deal with a number of unpopular comments throughout the course of the show.

After that, there was also the disappointment of Carr's ABBA-themed talent show I Dreamed A Dream, on which he was a judge, failing to meet expectations. Currently, ITV does not plan to do another season.