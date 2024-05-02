Vanessa Lachey Officially Bids Farewell to 'NCIS: Hawai'i' After Cancellation

After the surprise NCIS: Hawai'i cancellation, Vanessa Lachey is bidding the series and Jane Tennant farewell. The actress previously revealed she was blindsided over the cancellation, and now she's taking to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye alongside a reel of her at the same spot where she filmed the pilot episode. "Forever your Sweet Jane…," Lachey began. "I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew, and our show."

"I told her we would do all we could to protect Hawai'i's grace and integrity while also sharing her Beauty with the world," Lachey continued. "As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now…. (please protect us all) She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren't meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer."

"I'm wishing my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go," Lachey wrote. "I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people! In Hawai'i we don't say 'Good-Bye', we say 'A Hi Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou." With a red heart emoji, Lachey ended with "Love Always, Your Sweet Jane."

It's hard to come to terms with the fact that NCIS: Hawai'i is canceled. Fans are surely frustrated and angry over the cancellation, and I can't say I blame them. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Hawai'i will be getting a new life elsewhere, at least for now, but you never know what could happen. For now, though, fans will have to brace themselves for the series finale of NCIS: Hawai'i this Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. It's going to be hard to say goodbye, or at least, A Hui Hou.