'9-1-1: Lone Star' Wedding Episode Set for Tragic Twist

9-1-1: Lone Star fans have been waiting forever to see T.K. and Carlos finally getting married, but their wedding day will, of course, come with a tragic twist. Co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear tells Entertainment Weekly that there will be one big obstacle before the fan-favorite couple ties the knot. As if the paramedic and police officer haven't been through enough, leave it to Minear to throw one last punch to the gut before they're forever committed to each other.

"It's going to be a beautiful wedding — we shot it already, and I think it's going to be really emotional," Minear shared. "Although I don't know if I want to tease that because what's going to really happen is tragedy will strike, and the entire thing will be put in question."

With it being a 9-1-1 series, there is an endless list of tragedies and disasters that could happen, and right now, it sounds like that can be just about anything. Since it is also a season finale, there's no doubt it's going to be something pretty big. Last season it was a building explosion, and the season before that was a dust storm. The emergencies just keep getting bigger and bigger for the season finales, and with a wedding in the mix, it's going to be one that won't want to be missed.

It's no secret that both T.K. and Carlos have been through an awful lot in just the four seasons the series has been on. Just this season alone, Carlos has been kidnapped, and T.K. was just bonked on the head by a psycho patient. Considering the fact that fans have been waiting a while to see "Tarlos" walk down the aisle, it sounds like the wedding will happen, it just may involve a disaster or two, which is actually pretty on par for both them and Lone Star.

The Season 4 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star is set to be a two-hour event, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16 on Fox, so there is going to be a lot to look forward to. Even if the wedding isn't until the very end of the episode, it will surely be worth the wait. Hopefully, everyone will be able to make it to the wedding because the tragedy that will happen sounds pretty big, but we'll just have to wait and see. Season 3 ended with T.K. and Carlos getting engaged, so it only makes sense for Season 4 to end with them getting married. Luckily, fans will be able to see the two as husbands for Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.