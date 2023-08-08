6 Canceled NBC Shows We Want to Return

NBC has been around for almost 100 years, and a lot of shows have come and gone from the network in the last several decades. Even just recently, the network was brutal in cancellations, while some stuck, others have moved networks or platforms or even got the rare reverse cancellation. But even so, for most, it didn't last long, and fans were once again left weeping. There are plenty of shows that have ended prematurely on NBC, many that definitely did not deserve it. Like always, there are too many shows to name them all, but we have narrowed it down to only a handful. So take a look at just some of the canceled NBC shows that need to come back.

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Does this one also count if it got a Christmas movie on Roku? Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist lasted for two seasons on NBC before the network canceled it. The musical dramedy got new life on The Roku Channel by way of a Christmas movie, and while there were talks about possibly bringing it back for more, it's been over a year and a half since Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas aired and nothing since. While fans did get some closure in the film, it only made fans want even more of Zoey's. It took the balance of fun and emotions and putting them in song, and it was quite the roller coaster. But now we just need more of it. prevnext

'Good Girls' Crime dramedy Good Girls was one of the most surprising cancellations in 2021 after NBC axed it after four seasons. While it seemed like the series had a good chance at getting a fifth season since it was one of the more popular shows on the network, that was not the case due to financial problems. Moreover, the studio didn't even shop it around elsewhere to try to get it picked up, so once the final episodes of Season 4 aired, that was it. Good Girls' cancellation still hurts, and even though it's been two years, it still would be nice to get some actual conclusion and to see Beth, Annie, and Ruby again. Their stories ended far too soon, and it hurts even more, knowing that it was supposed to get a Season 5. prevnext

'Chicago Justice' (Photo: Parrish Lewis/NBC/Getty Images) Often the forgotten child of the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Justice lasted only one season before getting canceled. While the show was able to be part of a couple Chicago crossovers, and even with Law & Order: SVU, it seems that Justice wasn't the right fit. It was likely due to the fact that Law & Order was going strong, and adding yet another legal drama to the mix would be too much. While the show's cancellation was able to bring Jon Seda back to Chicago P.D. as Antonio Dawson and add Philip Winchester as Peter Stone to Law & Order: SVU, it was still a disappointment to see Jusitce end so soon. Since One Chicago is still thriving, perhaps it's time to bring Justice back into the mix, or at least some of the characters. prevnext

'American Auto' (Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) One of the more recent cancellations workplace sitcom American Auto after only two seasons. The Season 2 finale saw the crew at Payne Motors keep their jobs, as well as CEO Katherine Hastings, and it was only just the beginning for them. While it was nice to see the series end on a good note, the fact that fans won't be able to see them really thrive is a disappointment. It may not have been on par with other workplace sitcoms on NBC, such as The Office, Parks and Rec, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but it was still enjoyable. Payne Motors deserved better, and it's a shame they won't be able to come back. prevnext