Netflix Users Sound off After Streamer Cancels Popular Mystery Show

Netflix has canceled another series, and users are sounding off.

The streamer axed mystery dramedy The Residence after only one season.

Inspired by The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, the series revolves around a fictional murder scandal involving the White House staff. Despite the show starring an all-star cast that included Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, and Jason Lee, it wasn’t enough to keep the momentum going.

The Residence. Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in episode 108 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

After news broke last week, fans weighed in on Reddit, with user Dianagorgon saying they were surprised at the cancellation, noting, “It was on the top 10 list for a long time and had decent ratings. That is disappointing.” Meanwhile, Hannah_Horvath shared, “Kinda bummed about The Residence. Although I thought it lost a lot of steam by the end, I would’ve enjoyed watching that character solve other mysteries.”

“Shame, just watched that a few weeks ago,” said Calm-Maitenance-878. “Went in blind and thoroughly enjoyed it. After about 10 wrong guesses, I got the killer right an episode before the reveal. Netflix is coming out with another murder mystery soon, so I don’t see the logic in axing this one.”

Louloveslabs89 wrote, “Everyone I knew who watched it liked it – it was unique and campy.” Ritaontherocksnosalt said, “I thought it was a one off series. I loved the show! Don’t get me wrong about that. But the premise seems like it would be hard to sustain. Murders in the White House occurring regularly?”

Photo Credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix

Created by Paul William Davies and produced by Shondaland, The Residence received decent reviews. It currently has an 85% approval rating with a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s unknown what exactly led Netflix to the cancellation. It certainly is not the first time the streamer has canceled a popular one-season show, and it definitely won’t be the last.

Whether or not the show is being shopped elsewhere is unknown, but many people have mixed feelings about the cancellation. A lot wish the show were coming back, while others feel that it was better off as a limited series anyway, so maybe it is for the best. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t still hurt, though.