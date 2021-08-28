'Manifest' Saved, Season 4 Coming to Netflix

✖

After months of fan outcry and weeks of negotiations, Manifest has been saved from cancellation by Netflix. According to a report by Deadline, the drama will wrap up with a fourth and final season consisting of 20 episodes, available exclusively on Netflix.

NBC canceled Manifest at the end of Season 3, but the show's die-hard fanbase was tireless in campaigning for a real ending. Even the deal itself tied into the show's intricate mysteries — it was finalized on Aug. 28 at 8:28 a.m. PT in acknowledgment of the show's "Flight 828." Creator and showrunner Jeff Rake has signed on to this final season, as have many of the writers, producers and crew members who made the show what it was. Some of the main cast members are already on board and others are reportedly finalizing negotiations.

So far, it sounds like Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh are confirmed to be returning for Manifest Season 4. J.R. Ramirez may be finished as well, but other cast members are still working out the finer points including Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina.

Rake has previously said that he envisioned Manifest as a 6-season show, but that he could envision the remainder of the story adapted to one last season or even a movie if need be. Now, this single 20-episode season will reportedly be released in multiple "parts" as Netflix often does, which may help stretch out the content and create the feeling of breaks in the story.

So far, Warner Bros. TV has not commented on the renewal, nor has Netflix or NBC officially. It is becoming familiar to see a canceled Network show rescued by a streaming service, but deals like this are still extremely rare in the grand scheme of things. In this case, fans were even warned that the "Save Manifest" campaign on social media was as good as over, but they did not give up.

It helped that the first two seasons of Manifest were licensed by Netflix in June, which led to a tangible surge in fandom both on social media and on Netflix's internal metrics. These numbers may have equipped the streamer to make a costly deal. The show's main cast members all reportedly got substantial pay raises in order to return.



Manifest Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix. So far, there is no official word on the Season 4 revival production, or when it can be expected to air.