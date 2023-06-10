Another NBC Sitcom Canceled Alongside 'Young Rock'

NBC is pulling a double whammy with its cancellations, as it has canceled sitcom Grand Crew on the heels of Young Rock's axing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has decided to cancel the sophomore sitcom, which follows a group of Black friends who hang out at a wine bar and discuss the ups and downs of their life and love. It starred Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer.

Created by Phil Augusta Jackson and from Universal Television, the series was initially given a pilot order in 2020 and officially ordered to series almost a year later. While the series seemed promising, as it was renewed for a second season in May 2022, two months after the first season ended, it just didn't take. Both seasons did only have 10 episodes, which could have also played a factor since it may not have given audiences enough time to get into Grand Crew.

The writers' strike also played a possible factor since there's no telling when it will end. Networks have had to take a harder look at their schedules, and NBC's fall schedule has already seen some shakeups. The network has some backup series, as it acquired two seasons of Canadian medical drama Transplant, likely as a replacement on either the fall or midseason schedule in case delays pop up. As it would start to get around the time that writers would go back into their offices to churn out stories for the upcoming season, with no end in sight for the strike and SAG-AFTRA also authorizing a strike pending their contracts, it's likely remaining shows on the bubble may not see a bright future.

It's always possible that when a show gets canceled, the studios could shop it around for a new home, which might happen for Grand Crew, although there's nothing stating that Universal will do that. If it is shopped around, the only likely alternative would be NBC's streaming sister, Peacock. As of now, however, it doesn't seem like the series will be going anywhere else, unfortunately. Things could change, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens with the crew.

Even though the cancellation is news that fans were not hoping for, at least it's news so they will no longer have to wait in agony, which is really the only upside. While Grand Crew is down, it is definitely not out, at least not for rewatches. The series is available on the aforementioned Peacock, so fans will still be able to watch the first two seasons while always hoping for another one that may or may not come.