What 'American Auto' Season 3 Would Have Been About

American Auto may have closed up shop prematurely, thanks to NBC, but creator Justin Spitzer reveals what the third season would have included. Season 2 of the sitcom, which followed employees at Payne Motors, ended with Ana Gasteyer's Katherine Hastings saving her job as CEO and, in turn, saving everyone's job at the Detroit branch when she was able to sell a very unlikeable car. Spitzer took to Twitter not long after cancellation news broke to tell fans that the third season was going to see "Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm."

Spitzer also apologized for not being able to "make those episodes, but I'm immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there." The Season 2 finale of American Auto aired back in April, so it took NBC a full two months to make any announcements. While there is always hope that the show could be picked up elsewhere, as of now, it doesn't seem like that will be the case. It is disappointing that fans won't be able to see Payne Motors finally thriving as they so deserve, at least it ended on a nice note for the team.

The sitcom is one of several to get canceled by NBC, as Young Rock and Grand Crew also were axed by the network. Freshman sitcoms Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez ended up being renewed, however, and the network will be bringing in some new comedies as well. So even though there will still be a decent comedy lineup, be it in the fall or during midseason, depending on the ongoing writers' strike and possible actors' strike, not seeing American Auto as part of the schedule is going to be hard, especially since there was still much more to tell for the Payne Motors crew.

NBC has been making some waves lately when it comes to renewals and cancellations, as on top of the few sitcoms it canceled, it even surprisingly axed recently rescued Magnum P.I. Meanwhile, it is set to reboot classic docuseries Wild Kingdom amid the strike, likely to keep the schedule filled for the fall. The schedule may not consist of American Auto anymore, but it can still be watched on Peacock, and fans can definitely come up with their own stories for how the series could have continued, even if they won't see it happen.