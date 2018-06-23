‘Timeless’ Canceled by NBC

After a huge social media push for a third season by Timeless fans and cast and crew members alike, the time-travel drama has officially been canceled.

Entertainment Weekly reports that NBC canceled the cult-favorite after a lengthy decision-making process that ultimately came down to finances. In the past few weeks, the network and studio Sony Pictures Television tried to find a financially agreeable path to renew the show.

All is not lost for disappointed Timeless fans, however, as sources say there are discussions about tying up loose ends (including the season 2 finale cliffhanger) with a two-hour movie. However, discussions for a movie have been going on for quite some time, so it’s possible they, too, have reached a stalemate.

“This is a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless,” co-showrunner Shawn Ryan wrote on Twitter Friday. “We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans. It became a passion and a cause for many of them.”

He added that he’s very much open to the possibility of providing closure to fans with a Timeless film.

“If NBC is sincere in wanting a two-hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it,” he added. “We don’t want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet.”

The time-travel drama stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett, all three of whom are reportedly expected to be released from their contracts by the end of the month.

It appears as if fan outcry was not enough to save the series a second time, as that’s what prompted NBC to resurrect it from its canceled status after season 1 last year. During its second season, Timeless averaged only 4.2 million viewers and 1.0 in the demo. This time, its fate is a bit more permanent — at least at NBC.

It’s possible Sony could find a home for the beloved series elsewhere, which would be on trend for fan-favorite shows as of late, many of which have flourished on rival networks or streaming platforms like Hulu. Currently, however, there’s no movement on that front.

The cancellation news comes after a gargantuan push from the writers of Timeless, who took the awkward limbo time in between a cancellation or renewal announcement to keep the show’s devoted fans’ excitement alive. Using the hashtag #RenewTimeless, the writers’ official Twitter account has been posting script pages from the show’s previous seasons on the daily in an effort to keep the show relevant while it was being considered for season 3.

The writers’ savvy campaign helped stir up fan morale and showcase active interest in seeing the show renewed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to convince NBC and Sony to work out a financially beneficial deal.