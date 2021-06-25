✖

NBC has canceled its sitcom Good Girls, with the show to end after four seasons, The Hollywood Reporter shares. There were reportedly efforts to move the show to Netflix for a fifth season as an original series, but those talks have "imploded." Netflix serves as the streaming home for Good Girls after a global rights deal for the series.

Good Girls will end after NBC airs the show's five remaining episodes between now and July. Deadline shares that there was hope that the network and studio could find a way for the show to return for an additional season to wrap up its story, but they were unable to make the financial details work. The series did well on Netflix and topped Nielsen’s streaming ratings earlier this year but will not be shopped elsewhere by studio Universal Television.

(Photo: Getty / NBC)

Good Girls stars Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks as three suburban moms who are having a difficult time making ends meet and decide to rob a supermarket. One of them is recognized by a manger, and the three women realize that making a getaway will be harder than they initially thought. Cast members also include Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. The series premiered in February 2018 and currently airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The series was created by Jenna Bans, who served as an executive producer along with Mark Wilding, Bill Krebs, Carla Banks-Waddles, and Michael Weaver. Bans and Krebs were also co-showrunners for the show. This was the fourth cancellation for a bubble show by NBC after the network previously axed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest and Debris. The network has already renewed a number of shows including The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Transplant and Young Rock. This Is Us is scheduled to end with its upcoming sixth season and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth season will be its last.

Good Girls had never been a major ratings draw for NBC, averaging 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic, down more than 22 percent year-over-year, and earned 2.74 million total viewers when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing. Season 3, which arrived on Netflix earlier this year, more than doubled its linear audience thanks to in-season streaming on Hulu and NBC’s digital platforms.