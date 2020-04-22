'Chicago Justice' Fans Rallying to Revive Series
May 22 will mark three years since Chicago Justice was cancelled by NBC, and fans are suddenly rallying to try and get the series revived. Chicago Justice was the fourth installment of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise, focusing the city's legal department. It only ran for one season (13 episodes) before it was cancelled.
On Tuesday, One Chicago Center — which covers the Chicago shows for Fansided — published an editorial, arguing for why Chicago Justice should be revived. "The fourth One Chicago series never should have been cancelled to begin with; it had better live ratings than five of the shows NBC renewed in 2017," writer Brittany Frederick wrote. "And while there may not have been room on the NBC schedule for Justice three years ago, that’s not a problem when it comes to a streaming service. Especially right now, when pilot season is at a total standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic—companies like NBCUniversal are going to have a lot less options to choose from going into the 2020-2021 season, both on TV and online."
Frederick added that "Justice would be much easier to resurrect because all of the actors are reasonably available." Herarguement has certainly struck a chord online, as many fans are rallying behind it. Scroll down to see what Chicago Justice fans are saying!
So @DROFLIMDUDE1 said "why don't you write about a #ChicagoJustice" revival and I said "sure, I'm always happy to campaign for @philipwinchestr @JonSeda @Joelle_Carter Monica and @TheCarlWeathers" and then I basically just wrote the whole show. Oops. https://t.co/KrCUmW2rgh— Brittany Frederick (@TVBrittanyF) April 21, 2020
I guess what I'm saying is quarantine has given me even more time to write about fantastic people doing really cool stuff and I'm probably a bigger nerd now than I was before.— Brittany Frederick (@TVBrittanyF) April 21, 2020
Dick Wolf's next #Peacock project should be a #ChicagoJustice revival - here's why and how it can be done: https://t.co/Csik8UQNsK pic.twitter.com/gIp4RvSZzS— One Chicago Center (@OneChicagoCtr) April 21, 2020
I would love this. ❤— martha Kurzenberger (@marthaKurzenbe1) April 21, 2020
#ChicagoJustice should have never been canceled I’m still so sad and mad honestly and I miss Anna Valdez so damn much.— Carlynn ✨/Ryan Tanner deserves better (@tracysupton) April 21, 2020
Thank you for this passionate revival of Chicago Justice. When you are available, could you consider doing an further review about actors and performances on CJ? https://t.co/kyM0tauYuz— Rockstarbuxoxo (@rockstarbuxoxo) April 22, 2020
@WolfEnt please give this a read!!! I think this would honestly be great if done right 🙏🏻 https://t.co/i6IdqunNfr— DannyDimes (@dannydimes95) April 21, 2020
The show should never have been axed, it was an awesome show xx#chicagojustice https://t.co/wNwWfrSzJZ— 🌸 Love you JMO 🌸 one chicago 🚒🚑🚓 Manifest ✈🛩 (@jmoducklings_96) April 21, 2020
May be an unpopular opinion but i miss #chicagojustice— Kelsey :) (@75Kelsey) April 20, 2020
@chicagojustice re watching this!! Sad it was cancelled @philipwinchestr— MS (@Ssaaanaa) April 20, 2020
Can’t believe I’ve been watching all of these shows for 6-9 years. Still Remember the first episode of Chicago P.D. thinking it had so much potential with Chicago Fire, then came Chicago Med. Chicago Justice deserves a second chance with a different crew in the future. ❤️— Amaris Staley (@_amarisstaley_) April 16, 2020
I think next season needs to feel extra special for all of us. Maybe bring in some old faces (@SophiaBush & @colindonnell ) & well idk maybe revise @chicagojustice 👀 maybe a big movie & also seeing old friends from @nbcsvu again 🤔 so excited for next season 🔥 https://t.co/dh7qFMTlgS— DannyDimes (@dannydimes95) April 16, 2020
What about chicago justice https://t.co/6Gtjm6kU0G— Winchester_Barton (@Renner_Ackles) April 15, 2020
justice for chicago justice pic.twitter.com/dr5ePIPWWJ— leslie✨ (@blessedwsophia) January 12, 2020