'Chicago Justice' Fans Rallying to Revive Series

May 22 will mark three years since Chicago Justice was cancelled by NBC, and fans are suddenly rallying to try and get the series revived. Chicago Justice was the fourth installment of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise, focusing the city's legal department. It only ran for one season (13 episodes) before it was cancelled.

On Tuesday, One Chicago Center — which covers the Chicago shows for Fansided — published an editorial, arguing for why Chicago Justice should be revived. "The fourth One Chicago series never should have been cancelled to begin with; it had better live ratings than five of the shows NBC renewed in 2017," writer Brittany Frederick wrote. "And while there may not have been room on the NBC schedule for Justice three years ago, that’s not a problem when it comes to a streaming service. Especially right now, when pilot season is at a total standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic—companies like NBCUniversal are going to have a lot less options to choose from going into the 2020-2021 season, both on TV and online."

Frederick added that "Justice would be much easier to resurrect because all of the actors are reasonably available." Herarguement has certainly struck a chord online, as many fans are rallying behind it. Scroll down to see what Chicago Justice fans are saying!