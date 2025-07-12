‘NCIS’ Spinoff Renewed for Third Season

One NCIS spinoff is coming back real soon.

NCIS: Sydney was renewed for Season 3 and is set to premiere this fall on CBS.

The series, which is the first international spinoff in the NCIS franchise, was renewed for a third season back in February, along with NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Additionally, for the first time, the show will be joining NCIS and Origins on the same night, with all three shows taking over Tuesday nights for the first time ever. It all begins on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with Sydney airing at 10 p.m. ET.

L-R: Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Premiering in 2023, NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. The series, created by Morgan O’Neill, follows NCIS agents teaming with Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers to work on investigations involving American military personnel. It originally premiered on Paramount+ Australia on Nov. 10, 2023, followed by the show’s premiere on CBS in the U.S. on Nov. 14. Filming for Season 3 kicked off in February.

“With two seasons under our belt, we are looking forward to upping the ante and bringing even more fun-filled, high-octane action from our incredible NCIS: Sydney team,” said O’Neill, who also serves as EP and showrunner, when news of the renewal broke.

L-R: Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Although details surrounding the plot of Season 3 have yet to be revealed, the Season 2 finale did leave one particular story to be explored. Hazel’s Blue is greeted by a mysterious woman in her flat, but the audience doesn’t know who she is.While she couldn’t say much, O’Neill did tease to TVLine that Season 3 is going to be much bigger than Season 2.

“Anything I say is going to be a little bit too leading, but I promise you, from all the way down here, Season 3 is going to be way bigger than Season 2,” O’Neill said when asked for a tease about the third season.

More information surrounding the third season of NCIS: Sydney should be revealed in the coming weeks. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to the new season premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where the first two seasons are currently available to stream.