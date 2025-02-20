‘9-1-1’ and ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Crossover Coming Soon

Another crossover is on the way for 9-1-1, and Doctor Odyssey is involved. Variety reports that the two Ryan Murphy dramas will crossover in the Mar. 20 episode of Doctor Odyssey, when Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant comes aboard The Odyssey for Casino Week. According to the logline, “unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

What Athena is doing aboard the cruise ship is unknown, especially considering her last time on a cruise nearly ended in her death in Season 7, when she and husband Bobby (Peter Krause) took a long-awaited honeymoon, only for the ship to be overtaken by pirates and it capsizing, nearly resulting in both beloved characters dying. It’s unknown if that night’s 9-1-1 episode will lead into Doctor Odyssey, but fans will have to wait and see.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ANGELA BASSETT

This is not the first time that 9-1-1 has crossed over with another show. The first responder drama crossed with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star back in 2021 and had a mini crossover in 2022, with the latter again involving Bassett. For 9-1-1’s first season on ABC last year after moving from Fox, the 118 took a call at the famed Bachelor Mansion, running into Jesse Palmer and Joey Graziadei.

Doctor Odyssey premiered on ABC in September and stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson and takes place on a cruise ship, of course, with each episode centering on a themed week for the cruise and the many problems, personal and medically professional, that come along with it. A crossover between 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey was only just a matter of time, as both shows air back-to-back on Thursdays and are from producer Ryan Murphy. This marks the first time two shows in Murphy’s filmography that are not in the same franchise will cross over.

Both shows are currently still on hiatus, but will resume their respective eighth and first seasons on ABC on Thursday, Mar. 6 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. As of now, neither show has been renewed for new seasons, but with ABC already starting to make decisions for the 2025-26 season, it shouldn’t be long until that happens. At the very least, ABC seems to be confident about the two shows and wanting to bring in more viewers with the crossover, airing on Thursday, Mar. 20.