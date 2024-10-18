CBS Medical Drama ‘Watson’ Set for Big Post-NFL Game Premiere

CBS’ new medical drama is taking up a coveted slot for its series premiere. TVLine reports that the Morris Chestnut-led Watson will premiere after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26 at approximately 10 p.m. ET, airing live across the country. Beginning Sunday, Feb. 16, the series will air at its regular 10 p.m. ET slot on Sundays.

Watson is described as “a medical show with a strong investigative spine” and “featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives.” The series takes six place months after the death of Watson’s friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. Chestnut portrays Dr. John Watson, who returns to his medical career and becomes the head of a clinic focused on treating rare disorders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Morris Chestnut attends the “Diarra From Detriot” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

While Watson may be focused on his medical career, his past isn’t quite behind him. “Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century,” the synopsis reads. What this will mean for Watson is unknown, but it will surely be interesting to see what this new take on the beloved characters will look like. Chestnut was announced to star in Watson back in January, with the show getting a straight-to-series order. At the time, the show was to take place a year after Sherlock Holmes’ death, but now that it’s only going to be six months, who knows what it will be like.

Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes also star in the series. Craig Sweeney serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, director Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz. Watson is one of several new shows on the 2024-25 season for CBS. Reality competition series The Summit, Kathy Bates’ Matlock, NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins, Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy, and Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.’s Poppa’s House are airing on the fall schedule.

Watson already seems like an interesting series, and fans won’t want to miss it. The series premiere will be a great way to kick off 2025, and it starts after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT, and 7 p.m. PT only on CBS. The series will then settle into its Sundays at 10 p.m. ET slot beginning Sunday, Feb. 16.