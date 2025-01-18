CBS is setting its sights on yet another spinoff. Variety reports that a spinoff of The Neighborhood starring Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney is in the works. If the multi-cam series moves forward, it will follow their characters, Marty and Malcolm Butler, respectively, as they move out of their parents’ home and settle in Venice Beach. Additionally, if a series order is given, the show is being eyed for a 2025-26 broadcast season debut.

The Neighborhood premiered on CBS in 2018 and, along with McKinney and Spears, stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, and Skye Townsend. It follows a white Midwestern family moving into a predominately Black neighborhood in Pasadena. In May 2024, Paramount+ ordered a spinoff of The Neighborhood starring Tracy Morgan called Crutch. As of now, a premiere date for the new series has not been revealed, but it’s quite possible that fans will be looking forward to not one but two new shows in The Neighborhood universe.

Pictured: Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm and Marcel Spears as Marty. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

In the Season 6 finale of The Neighborhood, Marty welcomed a baby with Townsend’s Courtney. As of now, her involvement in the spinoff is unknown, but assuming nothing goes wrong between Marty and Courtney, there’s a good chance that Townsend will be joining the spinoff. Nothing has been confirmed, though. Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Cedric the Entertainer, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Eric C. Rhone executive produce the spinoff.

The Marty and Malcolm spinoff is the latest spinoff that CBS is cooking up. The network premiered Young Sheldon and NCIS spinoffs Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and NCIS: Origins last fall and will also be premiering Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country next season. There may also be another Fire Country spinoff in the works starring Jared Padalecki that has yet to be ordered to series. There are also reported Blue Bloods spinoffs or TV movies potentially coming in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

It might still be a while until more information about The Neighborhood spinoff is announced, but fans can still look forward to Season 7 continuing. The series will be returning from hiatus on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, since a new spinoff is being discussed, there’s a good chance that CBS will renew the show for a Season 8, but it might still be too early to tell. That’s the hope, at least.