After a successful premiere, Kathy Bates’ Matlock has gotten the greenlight for another season. CBS has renewed the legal drama for a second season after its series premiere last month brought in 7.7 million viewers, a record high in five years for a non-Super Bowl premiere on CBS, according to Deadline. The series, a reimagined version of the classic TV show of the same name, was “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% average Tomatometer score.

“This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

Kathy Bates will star in CBS’ upcoming ‘Matlock’ reboot.

Also starring Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, Matlock centers on Bates’ Madeline “Matty” Matlock, “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.”

Not only is the news good for Matlock fans, but it’s also good for Kathy Bates fans in general. The legendary actress previously revealed that she plans to retire after from acting after Matlock. As long as the series continues, Bates will continue acting, but once it ends, that’s it for her. While she could always change her mind when Matlock does eventually end, fans will just have to hold out for more Matlock, and luckily, that will be happening.

Since Season 1 of Matlock is still very early on, it’s likely details surrounding Season 2 won’t be coming for a while. There is still a lot to look forward to, and knowing that Season 2 is on the way will make the wait for it even better. Matlock is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Kat Coiro and Bates. The series is produced by CBS Studios for the CBS Television Network and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. New episodes of Matlock air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.