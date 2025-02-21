‘Tracker’ Fate Revealed for Season 3 at CBS

Colter Shaw will continue traversing the country. Deadline reports that CBS’ hit drama Tracker has been renewed for a third season. The series remains the network’s highest-rated series, bringing in 18 million multi-platform viewers, up 4% from last year. Starring Justin Hartley, Tracker premiered right after Super Bowl LVIII, reaching an average 18.4 million viewers, so the renewal is not so surprising.

Also starring Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene, Tracker is based on the Jeffery Deaver novel The Never Game. News of the renewal comes less than a week after the series came back from hiatus to resume its second season. The show has seen a handful of guest stars, including Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles and Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh, who play Colter’s siblings, Russell and Dory Shaw. Hartley’s wife, Sofia Pernas, has also guest starred, as well as his This Is Us co-star Jennifer Morrison.

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Tracker is one of nine shows that was renewed by CBS on Thursday. The network also picked up Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Origins, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Hollywood Squares for new seasons. Ghosts was also picked up for an additional two seasons. CBS previously renewed Kathy Bates’ freshman drama Matlock for Season 2, and FBI is currently one season into its three-season renewal.

It can be assumed that Tracker Season 3 will premiere this fall on CBS, but a premiere date probably won’t come for another several months. Fans can rest easy knowing that Colter Shaw won’t be going away any time soon. There will be much more to look forward to on Tracker, possibly more guest stars, and maybe even more This Is Us reunions. It’s hard to predict what will happen on the show, but fans can always watch new episodes of Tracker on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All episodes are also streaming on the platform.