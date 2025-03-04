4 ABC Shows We Would Un-Cancel ASAP

ABC has had a lot of shows come and go, a lot of them prematurely. While we already went through six canceled ABC shows we want to return, we are back for more, and a few of them are pretty recent cancellations that still hurt, such as Station 19. These four shows need to be uncanceled because it was too soon, there’s much more story to be told, and frankly, some of the fans were pretty angry, and I can’t say I blame them.

Station 19

(ABC/James Clark) JAINA LEE ORTIZ

This one definitely still hurts, and as a longtime fan of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, I would love nothing more than to uncancel it. The series premiered in 2018 and centered on the firefighters and paramedics at the titular Seattle firehouse. While it had frequent crossovers with the long-running medical drama, Station 19 was basically a separate show and brought in its own fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring an ensemble cast throughout its seven-season run that included Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alberto Frezza, and Stefania Spampinato, among others, Station 19 officially ended in May 2024 after being canceled by ABC the previous winter. Although the series ended with the characters going their own separate ways, there is definitely still a lot of story there. The only thing making it slightly manageable is George returning to Grey’s as Ben Warren, opening up the possibility to more Station 19 appearances.

The Good Doctor

(Jeff Weddell via Getty Images) ANTONIA THOMAS, CHRISTINA CHANG, WILL YUN LEE, FREDDIE HIGHMORE

Another recent addition to ABC’s cancellation card, the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama premiered in 2017 and followed Highmore’s autistic surgical resident, later attending, Dr. Shaun Murphy at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Despite the show’s mixed reviews, Highmore received high praise for his performance.

Also starring an ensemble cast that includes Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Chuku Modu, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, and Paige Spara, among others, The Good Doctor ran for seven seasons before bowing out in May 2024 months after it was revealed the series would be ending at ABC. The Good Doctor offered a flash forward in the series finale, and while it was satisfying, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still stories there to be told.

The Rookie: Feds

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

NIECY NASH-BETTS, JUANI FELIZ, BRITT ROBERTSON, KEVIN ZEGERS

Following the success of The Rookie, ABC tried their hand at the show’s first spinoff, The Rookie: Feds. Following a similar storyline, the series followed the FBI’s oldest rookie, played by Niecy Nash-Betts. It had frequent crossovers with The Rookie, but some fans even thought that was too much. Regardless, it was fun seeing The Rookie take on a new series, and seeing it expand.

Also starring Frankie Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis, and Kevin Zegers, The Rookie: Feds premiered in September 2022 and ended in May 2023 after 22 episodes. The cancellation wasn’t announced until later that year following the strikes. Although the series has been canceled, The Rookie has brought on some of the cast when the LAPD needs help from the FBI. But it would still be nice to keep the spinoff going because it was pretty enjoyable.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

(Mitch Haaseth / ABC via Getty Images) CLARK GREGG, ENVER GJOKAJ, MING-NA WEN, CHLOE BENNET, HENRY SIMMONS

As the first series to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first to be produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took place after the events of The Avengers, revealing that Clark Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson did not die at the hands of Loki and was still working at S.H.I.E.L.D., the peacekeeping and spy agency. The first few seasons of the show heavily depended on MCU events, such as the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D. after Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Later seasons branched off ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, likely because of how top-secret the plot was for the two movies.

Also starring Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, and Jeff Ward, among others, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premiered in 2013 and came to an end in 2020 after seven seasons. It remains the longest-running Marvel series, and still, to this day, fans are hoping that the characters will come back in some way, shape, or form in the MCU. Especially since the MCU is in a new era, it would be fun to see the team again, and it’s why I desperately want more.