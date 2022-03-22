Taco Bell Launches New Menu Item to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Taco Bell is kicking off its 60th anniversary in a big way. As the chain Mexican-style fast food chain marks its 60th year in business in 2022, Taco Bell is bringing the celebrations straight to the menu, teaming up with Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised to launch an all-new anniversary-inspired meal.

Simply dubbed by the chain as an “Anniversary-Inspired Meal,” the newest addition to the menu reflects Taco Bell’s commitment over the past several months to bring more vegetarian-friendly ordering options to the menu. The new meal is a limited-time vegetarian combo that includes fan-favorites like that Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cinnamon Twists. It is also served with a large unsweetened iced tea and two Diablo Sauces. The meal, which has a suggested price of $8.99, is offered only on the Taco Bell website and mobile app. It made its way to menus on Monday, March 21 and will be available for a limited time only.

The new meal is in celebration of Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain was first opened by Glen Bell in Downey, California in 1962, where he introduced tacos in a burger world and set the stage for what it means to “Live Más.” What began as a small taco stand lovingly referred to as “Numero Uno” soon grew into a global brand, bringing guests around the world mouth-watering items like the Mexican Pizza, Doritos Locos Taco, Crunch Wraps, and more.

“I could not be more proud of what this brand has accomplished in our home of Southern California and beyond over the last 60 years,” Mark King, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release. “Taco Bell is a brand that not only feeds people, but enacts change and drives creativity in our team members and our fans. This anniversary is a thank you to everyone, especially our fans and the incredible people I work beside, both at corporate and in our restaurants.”

The new anniversary meal is one of several ways Taco Bell plans to mark the special anniversary. As part of its partnership with Born X Raised, Taco Bell is also set to launch exclusive merchandise designed specifically for Taco Bell team members to wear in restaurants. Taco Bell said the Taco Bell Foundation will donate $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.