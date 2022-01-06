Taco Bell Launches Taco Subscription Service

Taco Bell is making sure that 2022 is the year all of your taco cravings are satisfied. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain has officially launched the Taco Lover’s Pass, a $10 subscription service that will see fans scoring one taco a day for 30 days. The nationwide launch comes after the chain tested the subscription service in Tucson, Arizona in September 2021.

The Taco Lover’s Pass “makes it easy to help consumers reach new heights of their fandom and unlocks a flurry of options that fit every lifestyle,” according to the chain. For just the small price of $10, pass holders will be able to order one taco per day for free. The pass includes a variety of Taco Bell’s most iconic tacos, including the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

Scoring the Taco Lover’s Pass is easy. Taco lovers simply need to purchase the pass via the Taco Bell app. Once purchased, a “secret category” will be unlocked on the app menu, allowing Taco Lover’s Pass holders to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant. The pass is now available nationwide on the Taco Bell app, which also gives fans access to other limited-time deals. In 2021 alone, for example, app users received access to the digital-only Build Your Own Cravings Box, early access to the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa, access to the Friendsgiving Party Pack, Cyber Monday deals, and more.

As for the Taco Lover’s Pass test run, Taco Bell said it was a massive success. Initially available at 17 locations in Arizona – 16 in Tucson and one in Oro Valley – the Taco Lover’s Pass brought fresh faces to the Taco Bell Rewards program. The chain revealed that the Taco Lover’s Pass purchasers, 20% were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program. Taco Bell did not reveal just how many people took part in the test run.