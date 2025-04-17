CBS Reporter Exits, Quitting TV News Business: Read Alexis Zotos’ Announcement

CBS will be down one reporter as of the end of April. In an Instagram post, Alexis Zotos announced her exit from the St. Louis station.

The award-winning journalist was born and raised in St. Louis. She covered evening news as a General Assignment reporter.

“I am officially breaking up with breaking news,” she wrote alongside a stunning shot of her smiling to Instagram. “Working in my hometown of St. Louis at @kmovnews4 was a true dream career. And I’ll be the first to admit I expected to retire at the station at the end of a very long career. But motherhood changed everything and I find myself seeking a different path. My last day as a reporter at KMOV will be April 30. I am excited about the next adventure which will allow me to keep telling stories, highlighting the best of St. Louis and connecting with all of you. Stay tuned ❤️”

The mother of two is ready and excited for her next chapter. She says chasing stories and deadlines has come to an end.

Per her CBS St. Louis bio, she earned her degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. Prior to her work with the station, Alexis worked for WATE in Knoxville.

In her spare time, she enjoys dining out in the city. She also loves enjoying the Blues or visiting Forest Park with her husband.

Zotos worked in entertainment journalism prior to her time in hard news. Some of her tenure includes The Hollywood Reporter and ALIVE Magazine as an intern. She has her own website blog. Her bio notes, “Life isn’t all about breaking news. When I’m not in front of the camera, I’m at home juggling motherhood, discovering local gems in St. Louis and figuring out how to balance it all. That’s what this blog is all about: blending the excitement of my career, the chaos of real-life motherhood, and the beauty of this vibrant city.”