‘Miami Vice’ Actor Dies After ‘Long and Painful Illness’: Mario Ernesto Sánchez Was 78

Cuban actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez died on April 10 after a “long and painful illness,” according to his agent. He was 78.

The actor was best known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses, and for his appearances in the Miami Vice television series and Michael Mann’s 2006 movie based on the series starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

He also founded the International Hispanic Theater Festival and started the Teatro Avante Theater in Little Havana, Miami, Florida.

“Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3.03am as a result of a long and painful illness,” his agent told the South Florida newspaper Diario Las Américas.

Sánchez appeared in plenty of Hollywood films, like Invasion U.S.A., Bad Boys, and The Truman Show. Most recently, he appeared in the TV series Jammerz, and in HBO’s remake of Father of the Bride.

In a social media statement, Miami Art Promotion honored the actor in a Facebook post.

“The distinguished Cuban-born actor and director Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies in Miami. His tireless work in Cuban exile theater, since his early arrival in the United States, has been a source of value for Teatro Avante, the group he founded, as well as the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival, which has been running for almost 40 years,” group admin Erom Jimmy Cuesta wrote. “Peace to his remains and condolences to his family and friends. May it also serve as a well-deserved tribute to his extensive career.”