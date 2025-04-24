Paramount+ Show Sets Record With Most-Watched Season in Series History

One of the biggest shows on Paramount+ is more popular than ever.

Yellowjackets, the horror-thriller-coming-of-age-drama from Showtime, steadily grew in popularity over the course of season three. By the finale, it was the network’s second-most popular series of all time—just behind the prequel to Dexter.

According to stats released by Paramount+, the finale had 19% more viewers when compared to season two and 186% more social media engagement.

“Yellowjackets is a fiercely original, genre-bending phenomenon – an electrifying blend of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama from the brilliant minds of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and brought to life by our stellar cast,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement. “Season three drove record numbers and was key to maintaining Paramount+’s ranking as a top three SVOD for original series’ minutes, proving the power of our differentiated strategy with fewer, bigger, breakthrough series.”

For those uninitiated, the series focuses on a 90s New Jersey girls’ soccer team on a flight to their next tournament. While the plane is soaring over a wilderness area, it crash-lands, and the girls are forced to survive on their own in the forest for nearly two years. The girls split into different factions—several of which resort to cannibalism—and the series often shows the lives of the survivors 25 years later to examine how they were impacted by the traumatic experience.

Yellowjackets has not yet been renewed for Season 4, but given the series’ immense popularity, a renewal seems likely.