Former Actor in Major TV Shows Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Student: Details on Will Schaub

More details about 90s actor William Schaub, 56, following his arrest on charges of allegedly grooming and sexually abusing at least one female student, NBC Chicago reports. Per his IMDb profile, his acting credits include Executive Decision in 1996, 17 Again in 2009, and The Setting Son in 1997.

The actor turned suburban high school teacher has been an English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Il since 2013. Police began their investigation in early March following an anonymous tip, the report notes.

Amid the investigation, inappropriate electronic messages were discovered between Schaub and a student between November 2024 and March 2025. There was also evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two.

“Our investigation has not led to any information that would lead us to believe there’s another victim,” Krakow said. “However, if anyone does have info about this case or any other similar, we encourage them to contact Naperville investigations division.”

Using his acting background, Schaub worked in the high school’s theater department. Other acting roles include Will and Grace, Alias, and Beverly Hills, 90210. A separate report notes that Schaub and his wife, also an actress, moved to the La Grange area from Los Angeles in 2011.

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials said Schaub was placed on administrative leave following the allegations. They released a statement on the matter that read:

“The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student,” the statement began. “School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior.

“Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department,” they continued. “Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check. We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter.”