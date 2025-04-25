CBS Has Axed 4 Spinoffs Ahead of 2025-2026 TV Season

CBS loves their spinoffs, with eight of their upcoming series being spinoffs from other shows.

But not every series can be a winner.

The network recently had four spinoffs either airing or in development, only to cancel all four. Read on for more.

FBI: Most Wanted

This FBI spinoff ran for six seasons, from 2020 to 2024, and starred Julian McMahon. It was the first spinoff of the FBI franchise, and was canceled last month.

FBI: International

Another FBI spinoff, this one ran for four seasons and was also canceled last month. FBI fans shouldn’t worry, however. A new franchise spinoff, entitled CIA, will premiere in the next year on CBS.

The Neighborhood spinoff

A planned spinoff of The Neighborhood would’ve seen more adventures from Marty and Malcolm Butler, and even has a backdoor pilot on the way. But CBS decided the series wasn’t worth the airtime, and it was canceled before it even got off the ground.

The Equalizer spinoff

A spinoff of Queen Latifah’s action series The Equalizer, this spinoff was announced in November and was set to star Titus Welliver. Like the other series on the list, it was canceled in March. News on The Equalizer‘s return is still up in the air, too.