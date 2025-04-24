Major Cartoon Network Show Returning 20 Years After Cancellation

In a surprising movie, Cartoon Network is bringing back one of the channel’s most iconic Looney Tunes shows.

The network will begin re-airing Duck Dodgers, the 2003 sci-fi comedy series featuring Looney Tunes characters in various roles parodying other sci-fi franchises, on May 4th.

The series is based on classic Looney Tunes short Duck Dodgers in the 24th 1/2 Century, which stars Daffy Duck as an intergalactic space captain named Duck Dodgers. The series features plenty of goofy references—the alien race from Halo known as “the Flood” are here as “the Fudd” with Elmer Fudd as their leader, Wile E. Coyote is a lethal Predator-esque creature, and Yosemite Sam shows up to laugh at Star Trek‘s Klingons as “K’chutha Sa’am.”

In addition, the theme song is sung by rock band The Flaming Lips, and is a parody of the theme to James Bond flick Thunderball.

Cartoon Network has been through a lot of strife in recent years, with plenty of unpopular changes and cancellations. Most recently, several of the channel’s biggest shows were inexplicably removed from streaming service Max after a decision from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Duck Dodgers is the kind of series that Cartoon Network doesn’t like to show off anymore, much less create, so its return to the airwaves is all the more surprising. Here’s hoping for a sequel series.