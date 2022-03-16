Taco Bell Adds Surprising New Item to the Menu

Taco Bell may be best known for its mouth-watering Mexican-style cuisine like nachos, burritos, and tacos, but the fast food chain is changing things up a bit with its latest menu innovation. For a limited-time only, the fan-favorite fast food chain is turning its Cinnabon Delights into coffee, officially adding Cinnabon Delights Coffee to menus.

Now available to order nationwide, Cinnabon Delights Coffee takes inspiration from the beloved sweet treat that has been a staple on the menu for years. Available both hot and iced, the coffee is a premium roast coffee that boasts vanilla creamer and Cinnabon Delights flavor. You can get it hot or iced for a suggested price of $2.29. According to Brand Eating, the chain is also offering a limited-time deal via the Taco Bell mobile app. Under the deal, guests can get a Cinnabon Delights Coffee for just 50 cents with a purchase of $1 or more during breakfast hours, which last from open to 11 a.m. local time. The deal is valid through Thursday, March 17. Although the deal is only good during breakfast hours, customers can order Cinnabon Delights Coffee at any point during the day.

https://twitter.com/BrandEating/status/1503901434101829634?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cinnabon Delights Coffee isn’t a new addition. Taco Bell first introduced the unique menu item back in 2015. It is a rather unusual menu item for Taco Bell, though, which typically only boasts two coffees on its menu: Premium Hot Coffee and Regular Iced Coffee. Other drink options include Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Tropicana Pink Lemonade, both Iced and Sweet Tea, water, and several others.

The Cinnabon Delights Coffee is returning to the menu alongside the addition of an all-new breakfast combo. Taco Bell is currently offering a $5 Breakfast Box. The box includes a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with sausage, two Cinnabon Delights, hash brown, and your choice of a coffee or medium fountain drink. The remainder of Taco Bell’s breakfast lineup outside of the new breakfast box includes several cheesy breakfast burritos, several hash brown toasted breakfast burritos, toasted breakfast burritos, and both the Breakfast Crunchwrap and Breakfast Crunchwrap Combo, which includes a Breakfast Crunchwrap, hash brown, and a medium fountain drink.

Also now available on the menu is Nacho Fries. After a time away, Taco Bell brought the popular menu item back on March 10. Nacho Fries boast perfectly golden fries that are coated in bold Mexican seasoning and sold with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping. They returned alongside the new Steak Nacho Fries Burrito.