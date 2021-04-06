Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

✖

Taco Bell is bringing a beloved item back to the menu. The fast food chain confirmed this week that the Beefy Potato-rito will be returning to menus nationwide in April. Fans hoping to sink their teeth into the starchy dish will have to act fast, though, as the Beefy Potato-rito is not on the menu to stay.

According to the chain, the Beefy Potato-rito is loaded with Taco Bell's crispy potato bites, signature seasoned beef, and nacho cheese sauce and topped with a kick of Creamy Chipotle sauce and wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla, making it a perfect "potato-packed burrito" to satiate those hunger pangs. Set to return to menus on Thursday, April 15 for a limited time only, the dish only sets you back $1. Fans who have been longing for the Beefy Potato-rito, which first debuted as a limited edition item back in 2017, have the chance to score it early. Members of Taco Bell's rewards program can get early access to the Beefy Potato-rito starting today.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

The brief return of the Beefy Potato-rito comes after the fast food chain in early March brought potatoes back to the menu, much to the relief and excitement of many fans. Potatoes had been a favorite on the menu, especially among vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans, who have used the certified vegan potato bites to swap out meat on various menu items. Their removal, an effort to simplify the menu, meant plant-based options were extremely limited, and backlash had been stirred on social media ever since they disappeared. Taco Bell has since made a commitment to offer more vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said when announcing the return of potatoes. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."

Along with the Beefy Potato-rito, hungry fans can also order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco (seasoned potato bites, real cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce) and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes (potatoes topped with reduced fat sour cream topping and nacho cheese sauce). Taco Bell also notes on its potato FAQ page that customers can "also customize any menu item to add potatoes."