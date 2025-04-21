Pope Francis Cause of Death Revealed

Pope Francis’ cause of death has been announced following the pontiff’s passing Monday at age 88.

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, at 7:35 a.m. local time due to a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” according to Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, head of the Vatican’s health department.

The pope was also determined to have been impacted by a “previous episode of acute respiratory failure in bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension and type II diabetes.”

Pope Francis attends the Holy Mass on Easter Sunday and “Urbi et Orbi” Blessing at Saint Peter’s Square. (Photo by Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pope Francis had been discharged from the hospital less than a month before his death, having been treated for double pneumonia for 38 days while hospitalized.

In the hours before his death, Francis delivered his annual Easter address via Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who led Mass at Saint Peter’s Square, and met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Following Francis’ death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell shared the news in a public statement. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church,” Farrell said. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and delegation during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Farrell continued, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

In keeping with Pope Francis’ wishes, the Vatican has announced that the late religious leader will be buried in a simple tomb in Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major near an icon of the Virgin Mary that was one of Francis’ favorites. The tomb will be engraved only with the name “Franciscus.”