Taco Bell Adds New Take on Nacho Fries Alongside Return of Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Taco Bell is taking everything fans love about Nacho Fries and serving it up wrapped in a warm tortilla. As the fast-food chain welcomes back the fan-favorite limited-time offering, Taco Bell is celebrating the occasion with an all-new menu item: the new Steak Nacho Fries Burrito.

Available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time only, according to Chew Boom, the Streak Nacho Fries Burrito begins with Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, which are served golden and crisp and seasoned with bold Mexican spices. Taco Bell is taking things up another level, though, tossing in steak, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, cheddar cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, and nacho cheese sauce. All of those ingredients are then wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, offering up a new mouth-watering iteration on the beloved fries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1502220176686821377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For those not in the loop, Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell’s most beloved menu items. Originally debuting on the menu for a limited time back in 2018, and marking Taco Bell’s largest debut in history, the menu item consists of perfectly golden fries that are coated in bold Mexican seasoning. They are sold with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping.

Over the years, Taco Bell has served up new iterations of the dish, including Steak Rattlesnake Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries, Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, and Loaded Taco Style Nacho Fries. Over the summer, the chain tried out the latest addition to the Nacho Fries lineup – the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and the Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito. The Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries featured seasoned fries topped with steak, TRUFF Nacho Cheese Sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, and reduced-fat sour cream. The burrito version featured all of those same ingredients, but wrapped them in a tortilla.

The Steak Nacho Fries Burrito is debuting on the Taco Bell menu alongside the return of the original Nacho Fries. Taco Bell confirmed the long-awaited return on March 8, with Taco Bell Rewards members getting early access to the fries beginning that same day. Nacho Fries officially returned nationwide for everyone on March 10 alongside the new “Fry Again” faux-movie trailer. Nacho Fries will remain on the menu only for a limited time.