Even Dolly Parton Thinks Taco Bell Should Bring Back Legendary Menu Item

The call for Taco Bell to bring back the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza just got support from a country music icon. In a recent Zoom interview with Insider, legendary artist Dolly Parton revealed that she believes the Mexican-style fast food chain should bring the beloved menu item back to menus following its departure in 2020.

Parton shared her love of the now-retired dish while speaking to the outlet about food. Opening up about things like her new line of Southern desserts with Duncan Hines, the “9 to 5” singer also revealed that while she loves getting her hands dirty in the kitchen, she and her husband Carl Dean also don’t shy away from hitting up fast food restaurants, and Taco Bell just so happens to be one of their favorites. Parton revealed that the fast food chain is her go-to spot when she is craving tacos, lamenting that her favorite Taco Bell menu item, Mexican Pizza, is no longer available.

“I like soft-shell tacos. I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that. I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything,” Parton said, before going on to share that she used to be a huge fan of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. When asked if she believes Taco Bell should bring their pizza back, she said, “I think they should!”

Originally debuting on the menu back in 1985, Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza consists of seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crisp “pizza shell” tostadas, then smothered in diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and a spicy pizza sauce. The pizza quickly gained a cult following, and while it remained a mainstay on the menu for more than two decades, Taco Bell in November 2020 made the decision to remove Mexican Pizza from the menu amid an effort to streamline its menu. The move immediately upset fans, with calls for the chain to bring the Mexican Pizza back continuing ever since.

Thankfully for lovers of the dish, there appears to be some hope. In March 2021, Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, told Insider that “there’s always a chance” of the pizza returning. Matthews added, “we’re constantly listening to our customers. So I wouldn’t pull that off the table.” Then in late December, food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022. That announcement coincided with a report from Living Mas citing “three credible sources” alleging that the Mexican Pizza “will be returning in 2022.”