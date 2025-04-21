Pope Francis Dead at 88

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has died, the Catholic Church said Easter Monday. He was 88.

The late pope had been struggling and recovering from double pneumonia prior to his passing.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the pope’s death from the Casa Santa Marta with these words, according to Vatican News:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Americas, and the first raised outside of Europe since the 8th century Pope Gregory III from Syria. He decided to join the priesthood in 1958, studying at Inmaculada Concepción Seminary. After devoting his life to the faith, he worked his way up to being archbishop in Buenos Aires before becoming a cardinal under Pope John Paul II.

Francis was elected to the papacy at 76 years old following the retirement of Pope Benedict in February 2013. He became known for his openness to social issues and modernizing the papacy, taking a step back from the formalcy of previous popes. He is also known for his “no frills” and modest attitude, even opting to live in a small apartment and cook his own meals instead of the official home at the Apostolic Palace.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 26: Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected to join the pontiff for his visit to the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day celebrations which is running July 23-28. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The late pope had confirmed that he wrote a resignation letter soon after he was elected to the role. Similar to Pope Benedict, Francis wouldn’t want to carry on if his health impeded his duties.

His bout with pneumonia was far from his first, exacerbated by having part of his lung removed as young man. According to the Associated Press, he had an acute case in 2023 and has been “prone to respiratory infections in winter.”