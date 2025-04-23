QVC to Lay off Hundreds of Employees

QVC is not exempt from the financial strains of the media industry. ABC Philly reports the shopping network is set to undergo massive layoffs.

The network, which is headquartered in Chester County, Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia, is prepping to let go of 900 employees. The report notes the bulk of the job cuts will impact employees based in Florida.

Additionally, the QVC-owned “Home Shopping Network” (HSN) is preparing to move its entire operation to the Philadelphia region. More jobs in the area may be in the near future.

The move comes as the company is planning to consolidate and become a bigger player on social media and streaming platforms. The layoffs represent about 5% of the staff, per USA Today.

“We made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles. In the U.S., this impacts approximately 900 team members across HSN, QVC US and our Global Shared Services,” the company said in a statement. “For many of these individuals, today will be their last day with QVC Group.”

Despite the changes, some employees will remain with the company for several months to help support its transition of HSN from its current home in St. Petersburg, Florida. QVC acquired HSN in 2017.

The restructure began in 2022 following the COVID-19 crisis. At the end of 2024, the company had about 17,000 employees. QVC’s 2024 net revenue of about $9 billion was down 4.8% from the previous year ($9.4 billion).

Social media infusion includes a big presence on TikTok, where much shopping and live events take place. This step in the reorganization is “part of our strategy to grow by becoming a live social shopping company,” it says.

QVC launched a TikTok Shop in August 2024 and has seen more than 74,000 TikTok creators featuring QVC items in their posts. The result is an overall increase in social media impressions by more than 50% compared to the previous year.