Royal Expert Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Financial Situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's financial situation may be in jeopardy, and an expert on the British royal family has now weighed in on the matter. Speaking to the Mirror UK, royal expert and author Tom Quinn offered his take on how the couple are managing away from royal responsibilities.

"Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast," Quinn said, referring to Markle's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. "They live among mega-rich celebrities in Montecito, and Meghan is determined to live as they live."

Quinn went on to note how the cancer battles that Harry's father, King Charles III, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, might impact plans. "The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror," he said. "This is why whatever happens to Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected."

"Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might've attempted had Kate not announced her illness," Quinn continued, "we will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple's relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as alleged comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin, ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, senior royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments.

In 2023, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved.

However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments. Buckingham Palace officials have since denied this.