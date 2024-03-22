Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak on Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened up about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis just hours ago. A statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Entertainment Tonight said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The remarks by Harry and Meghan come after the Princess of Wales announced Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer after an abdominal surgery in January. She added, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment." Kate, 42, and Prince William have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued in her video statement. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louie in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay. As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal. In my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort."

Neither Kate nor the palace disclosed what type of cancer she was battling at the time of her announcement, only that she was in chemotherapy treatment at the time. Kate filmed the video on March 20, following her January surgery, after which she began receiving cancer treatment, a source told ET.

The announcement about Kate's cancer comes more than two months after the palace revealed on January 17 that she had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery." The palace also revealed on the same day that King Charles III would undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. Approximately two weeks later, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.