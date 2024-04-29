Frozen Pizza Recall Issued

If frozen pizza is on the menu this week, you may need to rethink your dinner plans. Vermont-based food producer 802 VT Frozen has recalled more than 8,200 pounds of frozen meat pizza after a branding mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergen, soy, meaning the pizzas pose a potentially severe health risk to some consumers.

The recall affects "802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled pizzas are packaged in 17.8-oz. cardboard boxes and have best if used by dates of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025. Recalled products also include establishment number "EST. 46308" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizzas were produced from April 25, 2023, through April 25, 2024 and distributed to retailers and fundraisers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Approximately 8,221 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are affected by the recall.

The recall was issued after routine FSIS verification activities determined that the product contained soy, which was not declared on the label. Soy is one of the nine major food allergies, with Mayo Clinic reporting that a soy allergy is a common food allergy that often begins in infancy with reaction to soy-based infant formula. Although most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. An allergic reaction to soy can start minutes after eating food containing soy, with symptoms including hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening.

The FSIS said in its notice that "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product." However, the FSIS "is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers." Consumers who purchased the recalled 802 VT Frozen frozen pizzas are urged not to consume them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.