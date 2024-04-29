Kate Middleton Receives Special Gifts Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton has been getting a lot of support from the public, amid her ongoing cancer treatment, and she recently received some very special gifts from a local U.K. school. GBN reports that Middleton's husband, Prince William, visited St Michael's Church of England school earlier this month, and the Prince of Wales left with presents for Middleton.

The school's senior mental health lead, Kerry Whitehouse, revealed that the students gifted Middleton some thoughtful items, such as Lego sunflowers, because "building things is therapeutic and sunflowers represent happiness positivity and strength" and sunflower seeds are great "to sow seeds of positivity."

"We didn't want to give flowers but something significant to represent the theme of the day," Whitehouse shared. "He thanked us and said the Lego would go down well in the house." She later added that they also gave Middleton a crocheted starfish, "which comes with the story about making a difference to others."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."