Mysterious 'Alien Abduction' Sign Appears in Small Town
The latest viral sensation in the UFO world comes from a small town in the U.K., where a mysterious sign was erected in a public place. The oversized wooden sign reads: "3 alien abductions here in one week!! When are the council going to do something?" Weeks later, commenters are still having fun picking apart the implications of this outcry.
The sign appeared in the town of Sedgley, England last month, according to a report by Lad Bible. It's made up of black letters stenciled onto a white board, which is nailed to two posts and leaned up against a tree in front of a public walking path. As commenters have noted, it makes no call to action, though it does seem to ascribe an immense amount of power and authority to the small town council. Some are also reading into the strange lettering, wondering why the word "to" is the only one painted red instead of black.
...Meanwhile in Sedgley..... pic.twitter.com/oLHYn5PebZ— Ash Loydon (@AshtonLamont) June 7, 2021
Local authorities told reporters that they intend to remove the sign — which obviously led to half-sarcastic comments about a "cover-up." UFO and UAP enthusiasts do generally cite the West Midlands as a hotspot for mysterious activity, and reports of sightings and abductions around Sedgley go back years.
Still, no reports about the sign are accompanied by accounts of recent abductions — credible or otherwise. Some social media users suspect that the sign itself is the nefarious work of extra-terrestrials. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.
Reminds me of this post pic.twitter.com/ljpdUM4jA1— Blue Lady (@ms_ladyblue12) June 7, 2021
UFO enthusiasts were quick to volunteer for alien abductions, eager to learn more about these mysterious phenomena.
Shouldn't a collective noun take a singular verb, when IS the council.... We are never going to beat the aliens with bad grammar. https://t.co/CZKGEA1Dgk— Frank Lavin (@HelloFrankLavin) June 12, 2021
Others joked about the grammar or composition of the sign, questioning the wisdom and resolve of its maker.
Parks and Rec meets X-Files? Yes please.— Michael Leza (@michaelleza) June 8, 2021
Some thought that the sign was the seed of a good idea for a TV show or movie. A few even said they would be pursuing it personally.
Perhaps a strongly worded letter to the Interplanetary Galactic Council is in order... https://t.co/24gvSPzvv5— Drew (@dama_drew) June 11, 2021
I have so many questions, but I suppose the main one is ‘exactly what would any council do to combat advanced alien civilisations who’ve cracked interstellar travel’? https://t.co/4HtzBi8ZJh— Senior Gov’t Sauces (@Sex_Peston) June 11, 2021
A few commenters suggested that the sign-maker would be better off appealing to the aliens' council than the human one, arguing that it would have more power in this scenario anyway.
Yow then Skullie, thems some roite gu'ins on, round moi mates in Dudlay. Berrah get us donnies dirty and gerrah sorted aht. Bostin! 😏— Tim Wayne (@tt3243) June 9, 2021
Are Mulder and Scully on the case? https://t.co/JTGSeHpHCK— The Pentaxian's Purple Pumpernickel Portrayal (@NoelArmourson) June 10, 2021
X-Files fans were quick to envision a version of the show set in small-town England, with fantastic results.
Yep, that's the weird bit.— Tom Putnam (@yorkcitytom) June 9, 2021
Some questioned the red lettering on the word "to," guessing that it was a mistake and that the word "do" was supposed to be emphasized. Others laughed at the absurdity of questioning this small part of an altogether bizarre sign.
Yes!— Dario - Agent of G.I.R.L. (@dario006) June 8, 2021
It’s been [3] days since an alien abduction 🤣
Finally, some users suggested that the sign-maker should have made it easier for themself to change the number at the beginning of the sign in case more abductions are on the way.