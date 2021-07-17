Mysterious 'Alien Abduction' Sign Appears in Small Town

The latest viral sensation in the UFO world comes from a small town in the U.K., where a mysterious sign was erected in a public place. The oversized wooden sign reads: "3 alien abductions here in one week!! When are the council going to do something?" Weeks later, commenters are still having fun picking apart the implications of this outcry.

The sign appeared in the town of Sedgley, England last month, according to a report by Lad Bible. It's made up of black letters stenciled onto a white board, which is nailed to two posts and leaned up against a tree in front of a public walking path. As commenters have noted, it makes no call to action, though it does seem to ascribe an immense amount of power and authority to the small town council. Some are also reading into the strange lettering, wondering why the word "to" is the only one painted red instead of black.

Local authorities told reporters that they intend to remove the sign — which obviously led to half-sarcastic comments about a "cover-up." UFO and UAP enthusiasts do generally cite the West Midlands as a hotspot for mysterious activity, and reports of sightings and abductions around Sedgley go back years.

Still, no reports about the sign are accompanied by accounts of recent abductions — credible or otherwise. Some social media users suspect that the sign itself is the nefarious work of extra-terrestrials. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.