King Charles 'Isolated' for Easter Due to Growing Health Concerns

King Charles III is still planning to attend Easter Sunday service at St. George's chapel, but there will be a pretty distinct difference this year. According to InTouch Weekly, Charles will be isolated from others in attendance. This includes his family, all to ensure he is safe given his cancer diagnosis.

InTouch, citing The Telegraph, notes that the king would normally sit with his immediate and extended family during the event. This would include the king's sister, Princess Anne, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and his niece and great-nieces. His son, Prince William, and Kate Middleton would be in attendance themselves, but they will be absent after the princess' reveal that she was diagnosed with cancer.

That said, the precautions by palace officials are meant to be part of the "gentle steps" being taken to return him to public life. According to Entertainment Tonight, He will make a public walk with Queen Camilla to the church, waving and greeting onlookers from a distance as we've seen in previous weeks.

King Charles' attendance at the Sunday service is being viewed as a "sign that things are heading in the right direction," and it is "turning the dial" slowly toward the king's return. His seat by Camilla is his only contact along the way, with the king skipping the annual Easter lunch reception and not hosting a customary private family lunch. The entire holiday is being called "Easter Lite."

The king's outing will be his first public appearance since beginning cancer treatments two months before the service. His condition is said to be "grim" but he seems to be managing under the care now.