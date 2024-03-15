Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram

Meghan Markle has been off of social media for the past few years, but the Duchess of Sussex has now returned to Instagram. PEOPLE reports that Markle has launched a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, that comes with a new website and Instagram page.

Little is known about the new venture at this time. The new business' website only has an email sign-up option at this time, and the Instagram page just features the company's logo across six posts. The American Riviera Orchard Instagram page bio reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

This marks the first time that Markle or her husband Prince Harry have publicly been on social media since 2020, when the couple made their last update to their Sussex Royal Instagram page after stepping down from Royal life. Years prior, after getting engaged to Prince Harry, Markle shut down her personal social media profiles — including her Instagram page and her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

While she hasn't personally been on social media for years, Markle has faced a lot of online hate. Recently, she opened up specifically about the "bullying and abuse" she received while pregnant with both of her children. During an appearance at the 2024 South by Southwest festival (SXSW) in Markle told an audience, "I keep my distance from (social media) right now just for my own wellbeing," per CNN.

She then went on to explain, "The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn." Markle added, "And you just think about that and you have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It's not catty. It's cruel."

Markle and Harry welcomed their first child — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a son — on May 6, 2019. In 2020, they stepped down as senior royals. The couple later welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. The family currently lives in California.